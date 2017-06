26-year-old man shot while sitting on porch in Gresham

A man was shot early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in the arm at 1:14 a.m. while he was sitting on a porch in the 8800 block of South Ada, according to Chicago Police. He told police he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

The shooting was not believed to be gang-related, according to police.