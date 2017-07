26-year-old man stabbed, critically wounded in Marquette Park

A 26-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded Saturday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was in a physical confrontation with an unknown male who stabbed him in the chest about 4:35 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.