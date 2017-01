26-year-old man stabbed in West Garfield Park

A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the arm Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened during a domestic fight at 6:53 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski, according to Chicago Police

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, and a person was in custody for the attack, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.