26-year-old man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A 26-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3:45 a.m., he was walking east in the 2800 block of West Division when someone opened fire from an unknown vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot multiple times in the right leg and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition, police said.