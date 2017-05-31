27-year-old man charged with having drugs and guns in Kankakee home

A 27-year-old man is facing felony charges after various drugs, cash and two firearms were found during a search warrant of his Kankakee home Tuesday morning.

Around 10:09 a.m., Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers executed a search warrant in the 160 block of North Entrance Avenue, according to KAMEG.

During the search, agents found about 0.8 grams of cocaine, 19.6 grams of marijuana, 78 prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash, KAMEG said. Agents also seized 1.6 grams of fentanyl and two firearms.

The resident, Tyrone M. Ball, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of church property, armed violence, and possession of a weapon by a felon, KAMEG said.

Ball was being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.