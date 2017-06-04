27-year-old man charged with shooting in Aurora

A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday with a shooting earlier this year in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 28, Thomas Lachance, of Montgomery, followed a car occupied by two people he knew and who he had an ongoing dispute with, according to Aurora police. When their vehicle reached the intersection at Montgomery Road and South Frontenac Street, Lachance pulled his pickup alongside them and began hollering, police said.

He then fired several shots in the air and took off, police said. Nothing was hit during the shooting and no one was injured.

Lachance was charged with single felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after he was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton, where he had a court date on unrelated charges, police said.

Lachance was also served with a failure to appear arrest warrant by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Dept. for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the DuPage County Correctional Facility on a $1,500 bond, police said.