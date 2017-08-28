27-year-old man killed in Dolton crash

A 27-year-old man died in a crash early Monday in south suburban Dolton.

The crash happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 14500 block of South Woodlawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Craig C. Collins, of Dolton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:49 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple injuries from the collision, and his death was ruled an accident.

Dolton police could not immediately be reached for details on the circumstances of the crash.