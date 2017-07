27-year-old man seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 27-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:21 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Independence when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was in serious condition.