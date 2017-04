27-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Austin

A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking at 2:42 p.m. in the 600 block of North Waller when a vehicle approached him and a male got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, police said.