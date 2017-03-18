27-year-old man shot Friday in northwest Indiana

A 27-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots in the 2100 block of Carolina Street in Gary, Indiana, according to Gary police. They found the man lying face-down in the east side alley of the block with multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and back.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment, but was not able to tell investigators what happened because of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Sgt. Dan Callahan at (219) 881-7545, or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.