27-year-old man shot in Homan Square

A 27-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt when a male wearing a black hoodie approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to University of Illinois Hospital for treatment, police said.

Additional information, including the man’s condition, was not immediately available.