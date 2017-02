27-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park

A 27-year-old man was shot in the arms and torso Tuesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened at 2:21 p.m. when the victim was walking in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street and approached by a person who fired several shots, according to Chicago Police.

Information about his condition and which hospital he was taken to was not immediately available.