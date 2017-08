27-year-old man shot near Dearborn Homes

A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday night near the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side.

The man was walking through a lot about 11:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of South State when three males in hooded sweatshirts approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.