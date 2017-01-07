27-year-old man shot to death in Gary

A 27-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal death investigative team was called just after midnight to the 800 block of Adams Street in Gary, Indiana, where they found Dwain K. Robinson with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.

Robinson, who lived in Gary, was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.