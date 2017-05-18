27-year-old woman reported missing from Alsip

Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing from south suburban Alsip.

Carrie Willis, who also goes by the name Carrie Winters, was lat seen by a relative about 5 a.m. May 11, according to Alsip police. She was reported missing at 10:28 a.m. May 13.

At 10:57 a.m. May 11, Willis took an Uber to Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. She may have had contact with Chicago Police at 8:30 a.m. May 12.

Willis is described as a 5-foot-8, 195-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She is bipolar and might not be taking her medication.

Police said she is known to hang out in Chicago and Elgin.

Anyone with information should call the Alsip police investigation division at (708) 385-6902, ext. 272.