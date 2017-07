27-year-old woman shot in Auburn Gresham

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg and back Monday evening in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

At 5:11 p.m., the woman was standing in front of a house in the 8600 block of South Morgan when someone walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. A parked vehicle was damaged during the shooting.