27-year-old woman shot in Gary

A woman was shot twice Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at Methodist Hospital Northlake about 8:30 a.m., Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. A 27-year-old woman was shot twice, once in the left leg and once in the calf.

The woman told investigators she was driving in the 1100 block of New Jersey when she heard a loud pop and thought she had flat tire, Pawlak said. She pulled over and got out of her vehicle, and when she was checking her tires she heard about four shots and fell to the ground.

A female who was walking by stopped and helped the victim into her car and drove her to the hospital for treatment, Pawlak said.

Police were unable to find a crime scene where the woman said she was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Dan Callahan at (219) 881-7545.