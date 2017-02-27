28-year-old man dies in DeKalb County crash

A 28-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in DeKalb County.

At 2:53 p.m., Ryan S. Brown was driving a blue, 2003 Dodge Durango north on Somonauk Road toward Barber Greene Road in Cortland when his SUV went east off the road, the DeKalb County sheriff’s office said.

He drove through a field before the vehicle crashed into a grove of trees outside a home in the 500 block of Somonauk, the sheriff’s office said. Brown, who lived in the 1600 block of Sunflower Drive in DeKalb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the DeKalb County coroner’s office.