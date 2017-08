28-year-old man fatally shot in Gary

A 28-year-old man died early Friday after he was shot in northwest Indiana.

Allen Lorin Williams was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Utah Street in Gary, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Williams, a Gary resident, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 6:46 a.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the shooting.