28-year-old man killed in Richmond crash

A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash early Friday in the northwest suburbs.

Ernesto R. Silva was driving east on Route 12 in unincorporated Richmond at 5:47 a.m. when his car drifted into the westbound lane and struck two other vehicles, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office. His car spun out and stopped against a guardrail.

Silva, a Wonder Lake resident, was extricated from the car and pronounced dead at the scene at 6:01 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy Friday afternoon found he died from injuries to the spine and aorta.

The McHenry County sheriff’s police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.