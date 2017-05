28-year-old man seriously wounded in Austin shooting

A 28-year-old man was wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

It happened about 3:50 p.m. when the victim was in the 1000 block of North Waller, heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the back and was taken in serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital.