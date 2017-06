28-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Austin

A man was critically wounded late Saturday in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

About 11:55 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5800 block of West Ohio found the 28-year-old laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.