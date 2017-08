28-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Morgan Park

A 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A two-door sedan pulled up to the man about 6:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 109th Street and people inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the side and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.