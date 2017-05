28-year-old man shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

A 28-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was walking through an alley about 9:10 p.m. in the 7700 block of South East End Avenue when two males approached and tried to rob him, according to Chicago Police. The man tried to run away and was shot in the right elbow.

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.