28-year-old man shot in Garfield Park

A 28-year-old man was shot Friday morning in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 3:05 a.m. in the 200 block of North Hamlin when someone approached him on foot and shot him in the right arm, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.