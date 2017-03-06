28-year-old man shot in Gresham

Chicago Police marker to a gun casing (top right) work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-TimesChicago Police work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-Times

A man was shot Saturday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was walking at 10:22 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and his condition was stabilized, police said.