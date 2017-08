28-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 28-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the upper right thigh at 6:36 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The man was taken in good condition to an area hospital, police said.