29-year-old man dies a week after being shot in Englewood

A man has died a week after he was wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Donald White, 29, was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. Friday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn from complications of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

White was one of two men shot about 3:20 p.m. March 21 in the 1700 block of West 72nd Street, according to Chicago Police.

The other man, 28, was shot in the abdomen and also taken to Christ, where he was listed in fair condition, police said

Area South detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.