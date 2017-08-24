29-year-old man dies days after Des Plaines motorcycle crash

A 29-year-old man who was involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday in northwest suburban Des Plaines has died.

The motorcycle crashed into another motor vehicle and a fixed object about 2 p.m. Saturday at Ballard Road and North Western Avenue in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Cook County sheriff’s office did not immediately provide details on the crash.

Samsen P. Samuel of Des Plaines was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found Samuel died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head and neck from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.