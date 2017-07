29-year-old man shot in Belmont Heights

A 29-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was on foot at 4:12 p.m. in the 7800 block of West Belmont when he heard shots and felt pain in his leg, according to Chicago Police.

An acquaintance drove the man to Presence Resurrection Medical Center, where he was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.