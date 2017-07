29-year-old man shot in Brighton Park

A 29-year-old man was wounded in a Brighton Park shooting Sunday evening on the Southwest Side.

At 7:46 p.m., a van approached the man while he was in a parked vehicle in the 2900 block of West 38th Place, according to Chicago Police. Someone then got out of the van, opened fire and ran away.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the side of the head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.