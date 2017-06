29-year-old man shot in Englewood

A man was wounded Saturday evening in a South Side Englewood neighborhood shooting.

At 9:33 p.m., the 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Vincennes when an unknown male walked up to him and shot him in the left hip, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.