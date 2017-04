29-year-old man shot in head in East Side

A 29-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:12 a.m., he was sitting in the living room of a home in the 10600 block of South Green Bay Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.