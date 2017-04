29-year-old man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Sunday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in his left arm and leg at 8:19 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Marshfield, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A handgun was recovered from his waistband at the scene of the shooting, police said.