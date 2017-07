29-year-old man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9 p.m., the 29-year-old was standing in the alley in the 2400 block of South Pulaski when shots were fired from an unknown place and he was struck, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Minutes later, a man was wounded in a separate shooting about one block east in the 2400 block of South Harding in same neighborhood.