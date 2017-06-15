$2M bond for man charged with shooting man to death in Englewood

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Trevor Robinson, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

He has been ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $2 million bond, court records show.

About 11:45 a.m. on June 3, Robinson was arguing with 22-year-old Novajah Ringgold in the 6100 block of South Throop, then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the head and torso, authorities said.

Ringgold was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Robinson, who lives in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of West Diversey during a traffic stop by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, police said.

He is due back in court on July 3, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.