2nd boy charged in livestream sex assault to remain in custody

A second boy charged in the sex assault of a 15-year-old girl was ordered to remain in custody. | Sun-Times file photo

A second boy charged in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl that was broadcast on Facebook Live will remain in custody.

The eighth-grader with a baby face turned himself in to police Monday. He was charged as a juvenile in an arrest warrant issued over the weekend.

The 15-year-old faces charges of criminal sexual assault and manufacturing and distributing child pornography.

Cook County Judge Patricia Mendoza on Tuesday ordered him to remain at the county’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

A 14-year-old boy arrested in the case over the weekend faces the same charges. He was ordered to remain in custody at a hearing Monday.