2nd brother charged with 2013 Berwyn murder found in Florida

A man wanted for a 2013 murder in west suburban Berwyn was arrested in Florida after it was discovered he was hiding under an alias.

Martin Garcia, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Abraham Atempa-Silva, according to Berwyn police. Police were looking for a second suspect, 30-year-old Emmanuel Garcia who was Martin’s older brother, but he had left the state.

At the time of the shooting, both brothers lived in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt Road in Cicero.

On July 25, 2013, Atempa-Silva was found on the front lawn of a home in the 1300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue with a gunshot to his head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:01 a.m.

In October, Berwyn detectives were notified by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Florida that Emmanuel Garcia was in their custody for a domestic violence arrest, police said. At the time of his arrest, he was using the alias Sergio Reyes, but was identified through fingerprints as Emmanuel Garcia.

On Friday, the Cook County sheriff’s department extradited Emmanuel Garcia back to Illinois.

Garcia was ordered held without bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 29, police said. The brothers will be tried together.