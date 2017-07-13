2nd man charged when police find meth lab in NW Indiana home

A second man has been charged with multiple felonies after police found a meth lab Tuesday in a South Haven, Indiana home.

Christopher and Timothy Jetmund, both of South Haven, are each charged with with manufacturing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office. The men are accused of running a meth lab from their home in the 700 block of Eagle Creek Road.

Timothy Jetmund, 23, also faces charges of possession of narcotics and possession of a hypodermic needle, the sheriff’s office said.

State, county and local police officers conducted a search of the home about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and found several items inside the home used to make methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Timothy Jetmund was found after the search on Tuesday in a nearby business and taken into custody, police said.

Christopher Jetmund, 28, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. He had returned to the home and was using narcotics on the front porch when officers arrived.

Both men were believed to be responsible for running the lab to make meth, as well as recruiting others to purchase pseudoephedrine and lithium batteries — used to make meth — in exchange for drugs, police said.