A second man has been charged with multiple felonies after police found a meth lab Tuesday in a South Haven, Indiana home.

Christopher and Timothy Jetmund, both of South Haven, are each charged with with manufacturing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office. The men are accused of running a meth lab from their home in the 700 block of Eagle Creek Road.

Timothy Jetmund | Porter County sheriff’s office

Timothy Jetmund, 23, also faces charges of possession of narcotics and possession of a hypodermic needle, the sheriff’s office said.

State, county and local police officers conducted a search of the home about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and found several items inside the home used to make methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Timothy Jetmund was found after the search on Tuesday in a nearby business and taken into custody, police said.

Christopher Jetmund, 28, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. He had returned to the home and was using narcotics on the front porch when officers arrived.

Items found inside a home used to make methamphetamine in South Haven, Indiana. | Porter County sheriff’s department

Both men were believed to be responsible for running the lab to make meth, as well as recruiting others to purchase pseudoephedrine and lithium batteries — used to make meth — in exchange for drugs, police said.