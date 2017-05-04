2nd man charged with College of DuPage robbery arrested in Texas

One of two men charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint at the College of DuPage last year was captured in Texas last month.

Deandre Ford, 19, was ordered held on a $300,000 bond in court in Wheaton on Wednesday, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. He was apprehended by authorities in Texas last month and brought back to Illinois.

Ford and his accomplice, 19-year-old Javon Burruss, each faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and robbery, prosecutors said.

Burruss and Ford approached the woman while she was alone in a College of DuPage parking lot about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 2016, prosecutors said. Burruss was armed with a BB gun when the two stole the victim’s purse and backpack before running away. She was not injured.

Both men are former students at the college, prosecutors said.

Ford, of Glen Ellyn, is next scheduled to appear in court May 1, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Burruss, also of Glen Ellyn, was ordered held on $250,000 last month and is next scheduled to appear in court April 13.