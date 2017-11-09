3 armed robberies reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a few armed robberies that happened in the last month in the Ravenswood Manor and Albany Park neighborhoods.

Robbers wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas to cover their faces approached victims, displayed a handgun and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 11:50 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 2900 block of West Sunnyside;

at 10:16 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 4400 block of North Sacramento; and

about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside.

The suspects were described as three or four black males with hooded sweatshirts and bandanas covering their faces, police said. In one robbery, the suspects drove off in a four-door, black vehicle that might have been a Honda. In another robbery, they drove off in a maroon vehicle with tinted windows that might have been a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.