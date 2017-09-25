3 armed robberies reported Thursday in Edgewater

Police are warning North Side residents of three armed robberies reported Thursday in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Four men approached people on the sidewalk in groups of two, pulled out a gun and demanded their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened Thursday:

• at 1:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of West Balmoral;

• at 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of West Catalpa; and

• at 10:10 p.m., in the 1400 block of West Berwyn.

The robbers are described as two Hispanic men between 19 and 21 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with one man weighing 130 pounds and the other 200 pounds, police said. The two other men are described as 19- to 22-year-old black men, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.