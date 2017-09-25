Police are warning North Side residents of three armed robberies reported Thursday in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Four men approached people on the sidewalk in groups of two, pulled out a gun and demanded their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened Thursday:
• at 1:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of West Balmoral;
• at 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of West Catalpa; and
• at 10:10 p.m., in the 1400 block of West Berwyn.
The robbers are described as two Hispanic men between 19 and 21 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with one man weighing 130 pounds and the other 200 pounds, police said. The two other men are described as 19- to 22-year-old black men, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.