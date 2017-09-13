3 armed robbery suspects apprehended in Lincolnshire

Three people suspected of armed robberies in north suburban Lincolnshire were arrested Wednesday night.

The village of Lincolnshire issued a public safety alert in a Facebook Post about 9 p.m. urging residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

Three males wearing ski masks, said to be “armed and dangerous,” were reported near Olde Half Day Road and Milwaukee Avenue, according to the alert.

The suspects were apprehended by 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Route 21 and Olde Half Day Road, the village announced in a subsequent Facebook post.

The intersection was likely to remain closed for a short time after for an auto accident investigation, according to the post. It was not clear whether the three suspects were involved in the accident.