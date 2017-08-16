3 arrested during anti-white supremacy protest on North Side

Three people were arrested at an anti-white supremacy protest Tuesday night on the North Side.

The rally, organized by Black Rose-Rosa Negra Chicago, Haymaker Chicago and other community groups, began at 9:30 p.m. outside the Cook County courthouse at 2452 W. Belmont.

“The rally will denounce the CPD as complicit in the structures of white supremacy that give rise to fascism, and will demand the immediate release of community members arrested earlier today,” a statement by the organizers prior to the rally said.

Thomas Rainey, 50, of Rogers Park faces felony counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, police said.

He was arrested while officers were attempting to place someone else into custody and he “repeatedly pushed officers using his hands and hips in an attempt to defeat a lawful arrest,” police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Ezra Arreola, 28, of Pilsen faces felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and reckless conduct, police said.

Arreola walked into the middle of the intersection at Belmont and Western and headed west on Belmont. Despite being asked “numerous times” to exit the street and walk on the sidewalk, officers tried to take him into custody but he pulled away, police said. He is also scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Ian Walsh, 25, of North Center faces one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, police said.

Walsh approached an officer and tried to strike the officer with an object before he was subdued and taken into custody, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

A police source said the commander of the 19th District was injured at the protest.