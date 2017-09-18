3 being questioned after exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police

Three people were being questioned late Sunday after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded at 11:07 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago Police. When they arrived, the officers noticed a group of several males fighting, and gunfire was exchanged.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Three males were taken by Area North detectives for questioning, police said.