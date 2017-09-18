Three people were being questioned late Sunday after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Officers responded at 11:07 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago Police. When they arrived, the officers noticed a group of several males fighting, and gunfire was exchanged.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Three males were taken by Area North detectives for questioning, police said.