3 burglaries reported in Archer Heights

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of three recent burglaries in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Burglars entered homes through a rear window or door and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Two of the burglaries happened June 6 at 1 p.m. and just before 2 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. The third occurred at 11:07 p.m. June 11 in the 4700 block of South Kildare Avenue.

The burglar was described as a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic man, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 to 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.