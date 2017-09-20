Three people have been charged after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers late Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
A 15-year-old boy faces one felony count each of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police. A 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old Erick Gomez, who lives in the same neighborhood, were both charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teenagers were not identified because of their ages.
At 11:07 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Hamlin, police said at the time. When they arrived, the officers noticed a group of several males fighting, and gunfire was exchanged. No injuries were reported.
The three suspects were subsequently taken into custody, police said. Court information was not available.