3 charged after exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police

Three people have been charged after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers late Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 15-year-old boy faces one felony count each of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police. A 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old Erick Gomez, who lives in the same neighborhood, were both charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teenagers were not identified because of their ages.

At 11:07 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Hamlin, police said at the time. When they arrived, the officers noticed a group of several males fighting, and gunfire was exchanged. No injuries were reported.

The three suspects were subsequently taken into custody, police said. Court information was not available.