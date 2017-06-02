3 charged after prostitution sting at Schaumburg hotels

A man was arrested and two women were charged Thursday after an undercover operation revealed prostitution and human trafficking at Schaumburg area hotels in the northwest suburb.

The FBI and the Schaumburg Police Department Special Operations Tactical Unit conducted three prostitution operations Thursday resulting in three arrests and one person directed to victim advocate services for human trafficking, according to Schaumburg police.

The single-day operation was organized through online resources, cooperation of hotel management and coordinated at area hotels, police said.

Two women were arrested for solicitation of a sexual act. Lanesha Todorovich, 21, and Laquesta Rice, 27, were charged with prostitution and released on bond.

Todorovich, of Milwaukee, and Rice, of Mississippi, are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 23 at Rolling Meadows Court House, police said.

During the third investigation, a woman believed to be a victim of human trafficking was provided with victim advocate services, police said. She was not charged.

On Saturday the investigation resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Phillip Puccio, police said. He was charged with 1 count of involuntary servitude, 1 count of involuntary servitude and 1 count of possession of controlled substance.

Puccio, of Mt. Prospect, is being held on $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at Rolling Meadows Court House, police said.