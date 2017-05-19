3 charged with Harvard carjacking

Two men and a woman have been charged with a carjacking last week near northwest suburban Harvard.

Genaro Pena, 23; Alex P. Gonzaque, 23; and 37-year-old Hayley Halpin showed up at a home about 6 p.m. May 12 in the 7800 block of Graf Road in unincorporated Harvard, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office. They told the victim they were taking a vehicle and threatened him before Pena and Gonzaque took a Chrysler from the property.

Deputies later stopped the vehicle and found Pena, Gonzaque, Halpin and another female inside, the sheriff’s office said. The three suspects, all Harvard residents, were charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking, while the other female was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the case.

Pena and Gonzaque were released on their own recognizance Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Halpin, who is also facing charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance in separate cases, is being held at the McHenry County Jail on an $11,300 bond.