3 charged with residential burglary in unincorporated Oswego

A 23-year-old woman and two juveniles were charged with forcing their way into a west suburban home and taking electronics in 2015.

On Sept. 14, Kendal County sheriff’s deputies were called to the first block of Hillcrest Road in unincorporated Oswego Township, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Two 17-year-old juveniles and Kiara Pineira, 23, were charged with a felony count of residential burglary, detectives said. All three are Aurora residents.

The two juveniles were taken to juvenile court and an arrest warrant was issued for Pineira with a bond of $50,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pineira was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident and posted bond.